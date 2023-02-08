Man walks into Texas police station and confesses to 10-year-old murder, police say

Murder suspect turns himself in after nearly 10 years

PASADENA – A man walked into a Texas police station over the weekend and confessed to a murder that occurred a decade ago.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that Benjamin Reyes showed up at the Pasadena Police station and confessed to killing Julian Maldonado on July 4, 2013 at a Houston apartment complex.

“It never leaves you, that hope. My inner gut always said sooner or later I know I’m going to get that call,” Maldonado’s mother Evangelina Murn told KPRC.

Murn said there were no signs of forced entry into her son’s apartment that day.

“He was in his own house minding his own business. He wasn’t harming anybody,” she said.

Murn told KPRC her son was shot in the back of the head. She hoped an increase in the reward for information from Crime Stoppers would help but it didn’t yield any new leads.

Reyes was arrested by Pasadena police last August after pleading guilty to criminal trespassing and was released after serving his time. It’s unclear if the arrest was related to Maldonado’s case.

However, Reyes showed up to the Pasadena police station Sunday and confessed to detectives that he shot Maldonado after stealing pills and $500.

According to KPRC, Murn got the call about her son’s killer being arrested while she was grocery shopping Sunday.

“Never heard of him, never seen him,” Murn told KPRC. “I nearly collapsed. And I started shaking. To me, that day is every day. The pain never goes away.”

Reyes is due in court Thursday and is currently being held at Harris County Jail. His bond was denied.

