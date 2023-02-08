Big rig driver with big anger issues wanted in road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a big rig driver who appears to have a big anger problem.

They say he shot another driver during a road rage-related dispute early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the victim of the shooting on the shoulder of Interstate 35 near Rittiman Road. They say he was suffering from three gunshot wounds.

The man, who is in his 40s, was able to tell officers that he was wounded during a road rage shooting.

He says the driver of an 18 wheeler who was involved in the dispute pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police initially said the victim was in critical condition when he was rushed to a hospital. Later, though, they upgraded his condition. The big rig driver sped away.

Early on, police did not seem to have any other details about the shooter.

Immediately after the crash, police shut down the main lanes of northbound I-35 in that area for about two hours.