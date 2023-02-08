51º

LIVE

Local News

Big rig driver with big anger issues wanted in road rage shooting

Victim was shot three times, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Shooting, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a big rig driver who appears to have a big anger problem.

They say he shot another driver during a road rage-related dispute early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the victim of the shooting on the shoulder of Interstate 35 near Rittiman Road. They say he was suffering from three gunshot wounds.

The man, who is in his 40s, was able to tell officers that he was wounded during a road rage shooting.

He says the driver of an 18 wheeler who was involved in the dispute pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police initially said the victim was in critical condition when he was rushed to a hospital. Later, though, they upgraded his condition. The big rig driver sped away.

Early on, police did not seem to have any other details about the shooter.

Immediately after the crash, police shut down the main lanes of northbound I-35 in that area for about two hours.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email