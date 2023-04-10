67º

Video shows Coast Guard medevac woman from Carnival Vista cruise ship 90 miles off Texas coast

Patient taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in stable condition

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

GALVESTON – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 93-year-old woman who fell ill on the Carnival Vista cruise ship about 90 miles off the Texas coast.

The Coast Guard said they received a call late Saturday about a woman who was sick. The flight surgeon recommended a medical evacuation, or medivac, for her as she was experiencing symptoms of respiratory failure, pneumonia and septic shock.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew went to the ship, which was about 90 miles away from the Galveston coast.

Video from the USCG shows the crew hoisting the patient and a nurse above the deck of the ship. Watch a video of the medevac in the video player above.

The patient was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston on Sunday. She was in stable condition.

