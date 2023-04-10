Video shows Coast Guard medevac woman from Carnival Vista cruise ship 90 miles off Texas coast

GALVESTON – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 93-year-old woman who fell ill on the Carnival Vista cruise ship about 90 miles off the Texas coast.

The Coast Guard said they received a call late Saturday about a woman who was sick. The flight surgeon recommended a medical evacuation, or medivac, for her as she was experiencing symptoms of respiratory failure, pneumonia and septic shock.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew went to the ship, which was about 90 miles away from the Galveston coast.

Video from the USCG shows the crew hoisting the patient and a nurse above the deck of the ship. Watch a video of the medevac in the video player above.

The patient was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston on Sunday. She was in stable condition.

