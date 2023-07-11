Video shows Round Rock firefighters rescuing ducklings from storm drain

A video posted by the Round Rock Fire Department shows them rescuing ducklings from a drain last week. Video: Round Rock Fire Department via Storyful

ROUND ROCK – A cute video from the Round Rock Fire Department shows firefighters rescuing even some of the smallest animals from a tight situation.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the City of Round Rock said firefighters saved ducklings from a storm drain.

Images and video, provided by Storyful, show ducklings waddling away after being freed. The last image shows them all reunited with their mother.

See the video in the player above.

“What the duck?! Round Rock firefighters jumped into action to help save a crew of ducklings,” the city posted on Facebook. “Yep, they quackalacked their way right down into a storm drain with momma looking on to pull the little quackers to safety.”

“Duckties as assigned, are we right?!” the post added.

