82º

WEATHER ALERT

Texas

Dallas Police release body camera footage of near drowning at lake

Video shows car submerged in Bachman Lake

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Dallas, North Texas, Video

DALLAS – The Dallas Police Department has released body camera footage of a near drowning at a lake.

The incident happened at 3:10 a.m. on July 3 at Bachman Lake, near the Dallas Love Field Airport.

According to a news release on Tuesday, police arrived at the scene to find a vehicle in the lake and a woman in the water.

Sgts. Paul Kessenich and Matt Carlson jumped into the lake and swam to the victim, police said.

The video, which can be seen in the video player above, shows officers pulling the woman onto the dock and then performing life-saving measures on her. Soon after, the woman coughs up water and the officers ask for her name.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital, where she recovered.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter