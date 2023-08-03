Texas man arrested, accused of shoving and pushing officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A Texas man has been arrested after federal authorities say he shoved and pushed police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

Dustin Ray Williams, 32, of Brady, is facing a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He is also facing misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, violent conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and violent conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states that on Jan. 6, 2021, Williams entered the U.S. Capitol at around 1 p.m.

He approached U.S. Capitol Police officers at the West Front of the building, where he shoved and pushed them and touched their shields, authorities said.

“Court documents say that video footage taken from that day captures approximately 25 seconds of Williams’ aggressive contact with the law enforcement officers,” the release states. “The video footage also depicts Williams sprayed with pepper spray by a police officer, continuing to push and shove officers, and grabbing the arm of an officer.”

Authorities added that Williams remained at the West Front for two hours before he went to the Lower West Terrace.

He was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday and made his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s San Antonio and Washington Field Offices.

Read also: