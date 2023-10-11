Raising Cane’s opening Dallas Cowboys, Post Malone-themed restaurant in North Texas

Raising Cane’s says the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant will open on Thursday at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas.

DALLAS – Raising Cane’s teamed up with the Dallas Cowboys and singer Post Malone to open a first-of-its-kind restaurant in North Texas.

In the announcement, Raising Cane’s said the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant will open on Thursday, complete with a 32-foot star that greets customers as they enter the drive-thru.

The restaurant, which is wrapped in a silver vinyl with silhouette images of Post Malone, will open at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas.

“Growing up in Dallas, I’ve been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane’s since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest brands in history,” Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, said in a news release.

Raising Cane’s says the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant will open on Thursday at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas. (Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC)

The interior of the store will include Raising Cane’s x Post Malone collab logos, photos of the singer on stage, Cowboys memorabilia and artwork featured on the Post x Cane’s x Cowboys cup.

There will also be a mailbox for fan mail to Post Malone and a vending machine that will sell socks, drink sleeves, hats, shirts and more.

Raising Cane’s says the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant will open on Thursday at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas. (Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC)

The announcement comes after the chain collaborated with the singer for limited-edition cups released in the summer. Also, after a personal request, Raising Cane’s opened a location by his home in Midvale, Utah.

“First the Post Malone x Cane’s Cowboys cups and now an entire Restaurant. We just love the partnership and friendship with Todd Graves, Cane’s and Post Malone,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in the release. “We’re very proud to be part of this innovative new store and concept and seeing that big Cowboys star in position to greet everyone will be a great reminder and reflection of how much we value and celebrate our continued collaboration.”

The restaurant’s hours will be 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Raising Cane’s says the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant will open on Thursday at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas. (Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC)

Raising Cane’s says the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant will open on Thursday at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas. (Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC)

Raising Cane’s says the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant will open on Thursday at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas. (Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC)

Raising Cane’s says the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant will open on Thursday at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas. (Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC)

Raising Cane’s says the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant will open on Thursday at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas. (Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC)