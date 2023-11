A state Representative prepares to vote on a bill during session on the House floor at the state Capitol in Austin on April 25, 2023.

On Friday, the Texas House took up a massive education bill that would have implemented a school vouchers program in Texas. However, an amendment to remove the program from the bill was approved by a majority of House members, which effectively killed the push for vouchers in the lower chamber.

Here’s how lawmakers voted on the amendment: