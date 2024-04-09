Coast Guard finds 400 pounds of illegally caught fish in South Texas

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island approaches a lancha with four Mexican fishermen aboard approximately 15 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line off the Texas coast April 4, 2024. The Coast Guard crew interdicted the lancha, seized 400 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and transferred the men to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

The U.S. Coast Guard found 400 pounds of illegally caught red snapper off the South Texas coast.

Four fishermen from Mexico were detained Thursday following the discovery about 15 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

The USCG said they interdicted their lancha and found 400 pounds of illegally caught red snapper, fishing gear and high flyers on the vessel.

Lanchas are known for transporting illegal drugs or fish near the U.S.-Mexico border. They range between 20 and 30 feet long and have a slender profile with the capability of traveling about 30 miles per hour.

The fishermen were taken ashore and transferred to CBP for processing.

“Our success countering illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing stems directly from effective teamwork between Air Station Corpus Christi and Station South Padre Island,” Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer of Station South Padre Island, said in the news release. “We will continue working together to eradicate this threat.”

To report suspicious activity or illegal fishing in federal waters (out to 200 miles offshore), contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

