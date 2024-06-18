Portions of Texas beaches, coastal parks close ahead of tropical storm warnings

CORPUS CHRISTI – The National Park Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are asking visitors to stay cautious on beaches and coastal parks this week as a tropical storm develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

Areas of Padre Island National Seashore, Mustang Island State Park and Galveston Island State Park are closed as of Tuesday morning.

According to your KSAT Weather Authority, the highest rainfall totals will be near the Texas Coast with up to 7″ of rain possible from Tuesday through Thursday. Farther inland, near San Antonio, the number is closer to 2″ to 4″ and in the Hill Country, 1″ to 2″.

Latest indications continue to suggest that this system would move west towards Mexico, with the higher wind impacts staying well south of our area.

As of now, scattered tropical downpours are forecast to develop on Wednesday and Thursday, along with cooler temperatures.

On Tuesday morning, NPS said Padre Island National Seashore, south of Corpus Christi, will remain open during the storm.

However, South Beach between the 0 and the 60 Mile Marker, has been closed, PINS public information office Kelly Taylor said in an email to KSAT.

The beach directly in front of the Malaquite Visitor Center will remain accessible by foot for as long as it is safe to do so.

“Between the storm surge and the high tides, we are expecting water to be up to the dune line. We aren’t sure what to expect with the rain,” Taylor said.

TPWD officials told KSAT they are monitoring and preparing for the storm and its impact.

“Additionally, our Texas Game Wardens and Texas State Park Police are on standby and coordinating through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to assist as needed,” TPWD press office manager Stephanie Garcia said in an email.

As of Tuesday, beach camping is closed at Mustang Island State Park near Corpus Christi and the bayside is closed at Galveston Island State Park.

Closures and impacts at Texas State Parks can be seen here.

