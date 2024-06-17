Heavy rain potential this week in San Antonio with Tropical Storm Watches along Texas Coast

Heavy rainfall is possible, especially near the Texas Coast.

As we’ve been reporting, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring the Gulf of Mexico for tropical storm development. Regardless of development, the impact to San Antonio will be times of heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday this week. Here’s what you need to know:

Email Address

KEY POINTS

Latest indications continue to suggest that this system would move west towards Mexico, with the higher wind impacts staying well south of our area

However, the area of low pressure will throw deep, tropical moisture and rain north into San Antonio and South Central Texas

As of now, scattered tropical downpours are forecast to develop on Wednesday and Thursday, along with cooler temperatures

The highest rain totals will be near the coast, but totals in the range of at least 2″-5″ are looking possible closer to San Antonio

HOW MUCH RAIN?

Rain chances are highest Wednesday & Thursday for San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Highest rainfall totals will be near the Texas Coast with up to 7″of rain possible from Tuesday through Thursday. Farther inland, near San Antonio, the number is closer to 2″ to 5″. In the Hill Country, 1″ to 3″.

Please be mindful that it won’t be raining all day Wednesday and Thursday. Rather, there will be times of heavy rain. Still, this could lead to street flooding so please be cautious and check the radar before driving Wednesday and Thursday.

THE LATEST

As of Monday evening, “Potential Tropical Cyclone One” (PTC 1) was located over the Bay of Campeche and is expected to strengthen into a weak tropical storm named Alberto with winds of 45 mph by Wednesday. It is anticipated to stay relatively weak and make landfall in northeastern Mexico by Thursday morning.

Path of Potential Tropical Cyclone One (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If the storm were to take a more northerly track than anticipated, it would result in gusty winds and minor storm surge along Coastal Texas. As a result, Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for areas from South Padre Island to Galveston/Coastal Houston.

Tropical Storm Watches along Texas Coast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

IMPORTANT: Even though San Antonio and Texas are not in the direct path of the potential tropical storm, we will still see impacts from this system, mainly in the form of heavy, tropical downpours. Times of drought-denting rain would begin midday Wednesday and end by Thursday evening.

TROPICAL STORM NAMES FOR 2024

While details will still need to be fine-tuned in regards to how this system will evolve, we know that it’s forecast to be a busy season across the Atlantic Basin. Here is the list of names that will be used for tropical storms and hurricanes this season.

List of Tropical Cyclone names for the Atlantic Basin