Videos show flooding on Texas Coast from Tropical Storm Alberto

Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, brought decent rain to the Texas Coast.

While San Antonio saw steady rain on Wednesday, parts of South Padre Island, Corpus Christi and Galveston saw flooding mostly from the “storm surge,” according to your KSAT Weather Authority.

>> Molds skyrocket🤧, 24-hour rainfall totals, and a shot at rain again today☔

McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley received 4.29 inches of rain, and Corpus Christi received 2.94 inches. You can watch a video of that storm surge in the Corpus Christi area in the player above.

To the east, Houston received 1.28 inches of rain. The videos below show a waterspout near Jamaica Beach in Galveston and some of the flooding in Matagorda County, southwest of Houston.

The storm made landfall on Thursday morning over northeast Mexico, bringing much-needed rain to Mexico’s Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon and Coahuila states.

The storm resulted in three deaths in Mexico.

The images below show the storm surge in the Brazoria County of Surfside Beach.

In this aerial image, a person rides through flooded neighborhoods on June 19, 2024, in Surfside Beach, Texas. Storm Alberto is the first named tropical storm of the hurricane season.(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)

A person looks out from their balcony over floodwater on June 19, 2024, in Surfside Beach, Texas. Storm Alberto is the first named tropical storm of the hurricane season. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)

In an aerial view, vehicles drive through flooded neighborhoods on June 19, 2024, in Surfside Beach, Texas. Storm Alberto is the first named tropical storm of the hurricane season. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)

A driveway leading to a home seen is covered in floodwater on June 19, 2024, in Surfside Beach, Texas. Storm Alberto is the first named tropical storm of the hurricane season. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)

A freezer near the entrance of a shop sits in floodwater on June 19, 2024, in Surfside Beach, Texas. Storm Alberto is the first named tropical storm of the hurricane season. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)