Molds skyrocket🤧, 24-hour rainfall totals, and a shot at rain again today☔

Today’s activity will be more hit-or-miss

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Molds rise into ‘very high’ category after yesterday’s steady rainfall
  • Tropical airmass remains, allowing for pop-up downpours today
  • Rain chances decrease by the weekend
Molds skyrocket into the 'very high' category today. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST:

While we didn’t get huge rainfall totals, yesterday’s steady rainfall was a sight for sore eyes. Steady rain is not in today’s forecast, but with a tropical airmass still in place, pop-up downpours will form by midday. This activity will be more hit-or-miss. If you do see a downpour, expect the rain to come down heavily, then move away quickly. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with rain chances at 40%.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 7:45am Thursday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Future radar for around 5pm Thursday afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A few more isolated downpours show up on Friday, before a drier weekend sets up for South Texas. Temperatures, after spending a few days in the 80s, will return to the 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

A few more isolated storms will pop up early next week, while temperatures return to the mid-90s.

SUMMER STARTS TODAY

The summer solstice occurs today at 3:51pm. That means we officially move into summer with the Northern Hemisphere tilted toward the sun. It is the longest day of the year, with more than 14 hours of daylight.

Summer solstice takes place at 3:51pm today. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

