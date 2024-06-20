Molds skyrocket🤧, 24-hour rainfall totals, and a shot at rain again today☔

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Molds rise into ‘very high’ category after yesterday’s steady rainfall

Tropical airmass remains, allowing for pop-up downpours today

Rain chances decrease by the weekend

Molds skyrocket into the 'very high' category today. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST:

While we didn’t get huge rainfall totals, yesterday’s steady rainfall was a sight for sore eyes. Steady rain is not in today’s forecast, but with a tropical airmass still in place, pop-up downpours will form by midday. This activity will be more hit-or-miss. If you do see a downpour, expect the rain to come down heavily, then move away quickly. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with rain chances at 40%.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 7:45am Thursday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Future radar for around 5pm Thursday afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A few more isolated downpours show up on Friday, before a drier weekend sets up for South Texas. Temperatures, after spending a few days in the 80s, will return to the 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

A few more isolated storms will pop up early next week, while temperatures return to the mid-90s.

SUMMER STARTS TODAY

The summer solstice occurs today at 3:51pm. That means we officially move into summer with the Northern Hemisphere tilted toward the sun. It is the longest day of the year, with more than 14 hours of daylight.