1 dead, 1 missing after recreational fishing boat collided with tanker in Port Aransas

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - An oil tanker passes along a channel, March 2, 2022, in Port Aransas, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – One man is dead and another is missing after a recreational fishing boat collided with a commercial tanker Saturday near Port Aransas.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the Aransas Pass and Lydia Ann Channel intersection, not far from the ferry, according to U.S. Coast Guard Heartland and media reports.

Recommended Videos

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Torrey Bertheau told KIIITV that crews arrived and pulled three men out of the water.

One man was pronounced dead and two were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The search for a fourth man continued Saturday but concluded on Sunday morning, according to the Port Aransas South Jetty.

The names of the man who died and the man missing have not been released.

Bertheau said the cause of the crash was under investigation.