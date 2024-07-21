Republican former state Rep. Jim Pitts has died at 77

Former state Rep. Jim Pitts served in the Texas Legislature from 1993 to 2015. He died July 20, 2024.

Former state Rep. Jim Pitts, a Waxahachie Republican who served as chief budget writer for the Texas House for close to a decade, died shortly before midnight on Saturday. He was 77.

Pitts died at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas surrounded by his loved ones, according to a Sunday statement. Details regarding memorial services have not yet been announced.

The Republican lawmaker represented House District 10, which included Ellis County, Hill County and part of Henderson County, from 1993 to 2015. He was chair of the Appropriations Committee for the majority of his last decade in office.

“Representative Pitts was known for his commitment to education, fiscal responsibility, and advocating for the needs of his constituents,” a statement from the family read. “Beyond his legislative achievements, Jim Pitts was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend."

Pitts was part of a small group of Republican lawmakers who led an effort in 2009 to challenge then-House Speaker Tom Craddick, R-Midland. They united behind Joe Straus, who replaced Craddick.

In a statement Sunday, Straus called Pitts "a friend to everyone who knew him."

"People trusted Jim because they liked him and saw in him a person of character, integrity, and goodness," Straus wrote on social media. "He was strong but never mean. Jim brought real joy to public service and to the lives of all who came in contact with him, and we will always remember him as a source of light in the Legislature and in our lives."

U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey, a Republican whose congressional district includes Ellis County, also praised Pitts.

"Jim was a loving father, husband, and grandfather who dedicated his life to serving the people of Ellis County," Ellzey said on social media. "His mark on our community will be felt for years to come."

In office, Pitts was routinely praised by colleagues for drawing support from both sides of the aisle.

“He is one of the truly great lawmakers of his era,” Texas Monthly wrote in 2013.

“He is also one of the nicest members ever to set foot in the Capitol,” the article stated. “Everybody likes him.”

