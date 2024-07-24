Texas attorney general can’t question Catholic Charties director over migrant services, court says

(Jason Garza For The Texas Tribune, Jason Garza For The Texas Tribune)

A table with religious objects for sermons at the Catholic Charities RGV Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen in 2021. The nonprofit is the target of an investigation by the Texas Attorney General's office, which has accused border charities that help migrants of illegally harboring undocumented immigrants.

McALLEN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cannot depose the leader of a McAllen migrant shelter, a Hidalgo County judge ruled Wednesday.

District Judge Bobby Flores’ decision shuts down attempts to compel the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley to submit to questioning on the shelter’s operations.

The attorney general's office filed a petition to depose Catholic Charities last month, saying it was investigating whether the organization is illegally harboring migrants or illegally encouraging them to enter or remain in the country.

Catholic Charities, a nonprofit that provides food, shelter and other basic necessities to asylum seekers, people experiencing homelessness and others in need, said it has not violated any laws and the attorney general’s office has not presented any evidence to the contrary.

The nonprofit has become one of the latest targets in Paxton's efforts to shut down nonprofits that provide assistance to migrants.

Earlier this month, an El Paso judge denied the attorney general's efforts to shut down a migrant shelter network there on claims it was violating state law by helping people the state suspected of being undocumented immigrants.

Lawyers for the state accused El Paso’s Annunciation House of violating state laws prohibiting human smuggling and operating a stash house. But state District Judge Francisco Dominguez ruled that the state law was “unenforceable” because it was preempted by federal law.

Federal law also provides anyone who enters the country the right to request asylum. Migrants who cross the border in the Rio Grande Valley and have been allowed to remain in the country while awaiting an asylum hearing are delivered by U.S Customs and Border Protection to the Catholic Charities respite center in McAllen.

Catholic Charities argued that the attorney general's office failed to show that there would be any benefit to the deposition.

"The petition represents a fishing expedition into a pond where no one has even seen a fish," attorneys for Catholic Charities wrote in their response to the attorney general’s petition.

The attorney general's office initially requested documents from Catholic Charities in April. Over the course of a few months, Catholic Charities turned over more than 100 pages of documents regarding how it hires and trains staff as well as its rules and procedures for admitting migrants, including required documentation, its process for applying for federal funds, and its relationship and communication with federal, state and local law enforcement.

The organization also submitted a sworn statement from Sister Norma Pimentel, its executive director, in which she responded to questions on operations, funding and communication with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The attorney general's office, however, said the documents did not shed "meaningful light" into their operations and that Pimentel's statement was non-responsive and evasive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

