Texans, what are your thoughts on the 2024 election?

A view of the U.S. and Texas flags flown on the south side of the Texas Capitol from the Capitol Dome in Austin on Aug. 12, 2021

The Nov. 5 elections are jam-packed. The U.S. president, members of Congress and many other state and local elected offices are on the ballot. There has been no shortage of news, with President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and Vice President Kamala Harris quickly gaining support from Texas Democrats to become the expected presidential nominee.

So we want to know: how are Texans feeling?

Fill out the form below, which will help us find Texas voters and residents to talk to and highlight what Texans care about this election cycle. We want to hear from all Texas residents — regardless of voter eligibility. While not all Texans can cast ballots, all Texans are impacted by policy decisions in the state.

