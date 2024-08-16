Gay former staffer for Troy Nehls sues office, alleging homophobic workplace

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

WASHINGTON — A gay former staffer for U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Richmond, sued the congressman’s office Friday, saying he was effectively forced from his job after a history of homophobic behavior by the lawmaker and his chief of staff.

Alex Chadwell, who served as a legislative correspondent and field representative for Nehls from 2021 to 2023, alleged he was subjected to homophobic comments and lost responsibilities after Nehls confirmed Chadwell was gay.

“The Representative, his Chief of Staff and his Special Advisor all regularly made offensive comments about gay people, directed toward Plaintiff,” Chadwell’s lawsuit said. “Considered as a whole, the hostile environment was sufficiently severe and/or pervasive to change the terms and conditions of Plaintiff’s employment and it resulted in a constructive termination.”

Nehls’ office denied the allegations.

"Congressman Nehls’s office did not, and does not discriminate based on any unlawful factor," Nehls spokesperson Emily Matthews said in a statement. "There is no merit whatsoever to Mr. Chadwell's claim and the allegations of sexual orientation harassment are totally false. The office intends to mount a vigorous defense in this matter and is confident that it will be exonerated once all the facts are known."

Chadwell’s family was friends with Nehls and Chadwell worked in Nehls’ Washington office, according to the lawsuit. During that time, he said Nehls’ chief of staff, Robert Schroeder, often made derisive comments about gay people, including “gays go to hell” and that men who were not “manly” or “masculine” were more likely to be gay. Schroeder also told Chadwell not to engage with gay constituents, according to the lawsuit.

Schroeder once said of gay men having sexual relations: “I don’t mess with that at all— I don’t like that lifestyle,” according to the lawsuit. He also said that the office would not support pro-LGBTQ legislation and also made disparaging remarks about Muslims and Indian Americans.

Nehls also made homophobic remarks, according to the lawsuit, which was first reported by Politico, including that the Office did not support gay people.

Chadwell transferred to Nehls’ district office, citing the environment in the Washington office. Chadwell said he would have otherwise remained in the Washington office. The lawsuit said Schroeder encouraged Chadwell to leave the office because he was gay.

“Mr. Schroeder soon began telling Plaintiff he had no future or growth potential with the Office and should explore other opportunities,” the lawsuit said. “Schroeder did this because Plaintiff is gay, and Schroeder did not want him working for Rep. Nehls.”

Schroeder told Chadwell on his last day of employment that his “lifestyle” made him incompatible with the office, according to the lawsuit.

“Mr. Chadwell was deeply offended and disturbed that, up until his last day in the Office, the Office continued to isolate, ostracize and harass him because of his sexual orientation,” the lawsuit said.

Nehls, first elected in 2021 and who represents the Houston suburb of Richmond, is a boisterous character on Capitol Hill. He is an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, often wearing Trump-branded sneakers around campus. He wore a T-shirt with Trump’s face to the State of the Union address and went as far as proposing Trump for House speaker during last year’s vacancy.

