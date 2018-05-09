Watch GMSA for May 9, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Wednesday, May 9:

What's Trending:

Photos show pavement failure that caused major lane closure on I-10 on NW side

The Texas Department of Transportation in San Antonio announced an emergency closure for the right lane of westbound Interstate 10 due to a pavement failure.

Ada Vox of 'American Idol' to perform free show in San Antonio this weekend

Ada Vox of "American Idol" has announced on social media that she will be performing Saturday at a free show at The Queendom.

Hip-hop artist J. Cole coming to San Antonio

J. Cole has announced the dates for his upcoming "KOD Tour" with Young Thug.

GMSA News Headlines:

SAISD making cuts to teaching staff due to decrease in enrollment

Approximately 60 teachers for the San Antonio Independent School District will be notified this week that they will not be rehired next year, a spokeswoman for the district confirmed.

Woman ran over ex-husband's foot because he owed her $20, deputies say

A woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly ran over her ex-husband's foot during a dispute over $20.

Man wielding handgun robs West Side jewelry store

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

