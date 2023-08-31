Video shows bull named Howdy Doody riding shotgun in sedan on Nebraska highway

NORFOLK, Neb. – A man in Nebraska was pulled over earlier this week after police got reports that someone was driving down the highway with an unusual passenger.

The passenger actually ended up being a fully grown Watusi bull named Howdy Doody who was riding shotgun in a modified sedan Wednesday morning on eastbound Highway 275.

“Well, the officers received a call reference, a car driving into town that had a cow in it. They thought that it was going to be, you know, like a calf, something smaller, something that actually fit inside the vehicle,” Norfolk Police Department Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska.

The driver, Lee Meyer, was pulled over for a traffic stop and an officer wrote him a warning before asking Meyer to take Howdy Doody back home.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.