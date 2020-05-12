Enjoy nature with “glamping” getaways

SAN ANTONIO – Stonewall Motor Lodge Inn

Location: Highway 290 wine trail (between Johnson City and Fredericksburg)

They have four cabins available. This place is a retro 1960s motor lodge that was fully renovated in 2019. It was originally built in 1964 to house the U.S. Secret Service and Press Corp. when Lyndon B JOhnson became president.

You can enjoy the Perdanales River and LBJ State Park, among other nature adventures.

Collective Hill Country

Location: Wimberly

They offer a WFAT (work from a tent) deal. This package includes all the “glamping” perks, plus secure WiFi and a desk so you can remotely do your job and then take in the outdoors. This is about an hour northeast of San Antonio.

Walden Retreats

Location: north of Johnson City

Where sanctuary and wilderness intersect.

You can relax in safari style canvas tents and it’s dog-friendly too. If you mention promo code: KSAT2020, you get 10% off your next stay.

Geronimo Creek Retreat

Location: north of Seguin

How would you like to stay in a tree house or teepee?

This place has cabins and all the amenities too. Because their rooms are not clustered, they are open for business as usual. You can also enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and more.

Rock Harbor Hill Country Lodge

Location: Sisterdale (just north of Boerne)

You can choose from a cabin or luxury tent for this getaway. The quaint spot allows you to unwind while watching the wildlife in their element.

Each cabin and tent has a personal hot tub and you get a s’mores kit with your stay.

Mystic Quarry Resort

Location: New Braunfels (near Guadalupe River & Canyon Lake)

This modern Texas campground has cabins, tiny houses, teepees, an RV park and tent campground.

You can choose how you like to enjoy the outdoors and take advantage of the Guadalupe River while you’re there.

If you mention “SALIVE” you can get 10% off your stay from now through July 20, 2020 (excluding Fourth of July weekend).

El Cosmico

Location: Marfa

There’s no WiFi in these bohemian tents and lodges, and it’s meant to be that way. You can pick from a yurts, a cosmic kasita, vintage trailers, safari tents, self-camping and an actual apartment.

You can stargaze and nap all day--it is all welcomed.