Recipe: Barbacoa hatch green chile + cheese hotdogs

SAN ANTONIO – INGREDIENTS

• 2 lbs. - Barbacoa (Prepared or See Recipe)

• 2 lbs. - Tomatillos - Medium Dice

• 2 lbs. - Yellow Onions - Medium Dice

• 0.5 lb. - Hatch Green Chile - Small Dice or Pureed

• 4 oz. - Vegetable Oil

• To taste - Salt & Pepper

Hot Dog Assembly:

• 6 each - Hot Dog Wiener (cooked according to the package)

• 6 each - Hot Dog Buns

• To taste - Butter

• To taste - Queso Fresco or preferred cheese

• To taste - Pickled Red Onions

• To taste - Avocado Cream

DIRECTIONS

1. In a large pot over medium high heat, add vegetable oil and onions. Cook the onions until translucent, 8-10 minutes.

2. Add the tomatillos, stir to incorporate, and cook for 10 minutes. Stir as needed to prevent sticking on the bottom of the

pan. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Add the Hatch Green Chile. Stir to incorporate and lower the temperature to medium heat. Cook for 10 minutes.

4. Add the barbacoa, mix thoroughly. Allow the mixture to stew for 30 minutes. Season to taste.

5. Preheat a pan over medium-high heat. Butter or oil brush the inside of the hot dog bun, outside too if you like it a little

toasty, place buns inside down on the pan. Toast for 20-30 seconds, looking for golden brown and delicious.

6. Place hot dog wiener inside of the bun and place chile on top.

7. Finish with queso fresco, pickled red onion, and avocado crema

8. Enjoy!