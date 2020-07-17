Snake safety 101: How to snake-proof your home & yard

SAN ANTONIO – Snakes hibernate, so they’re literally coming out of the ground in spring and summer. That often means they’re waking up to new neighborhoods that have been built on top of their homes.

So how do you keep snakes out of your new home and yard? San Antonio Zoo snake expert Craig Pelke shares some pointers.

1. Check your fence for gaps and fill them in. You can use cedar planks, which are pretty cheap, or build up your flower beds so there’s no space under your fence line.

2. Check your garage for holes and fill them.

3. Don’t keep hollow logs around. Snakes love them.

Watch the video above for more tips.