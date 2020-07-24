99ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

SA Live

Spin the Wheel of Margaritas

Mi Tierra restaurant in Downtown San Antonio has a fun way to celebrate Tequila Day

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Tags: SA Live, Food, Cocktails, Tequila, Market Square

SAN ANTONIO – It’s National Tequila Day! With so many options of cocktails to celebrate how do you choose? Why not let luck decide? From Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26, you can spin the wheel of margaritas and randomly enjoy one of their 9 delicious margaritas.

You can also check out Mi Familia at The Rim shopping center, where they will have an drive-thru bar set up all weekend. They have $2 margaritas or enjoy any drink you like since it’s a full bar.

There’s plenty of ways to celebrate National Tequila Day with La Familia Cortez.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.