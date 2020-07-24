SAN ANTONIO – It’s National Tequila Day! With so many options of cocktails to celebrate how do you choose? Why not let luck decide? From Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26, you can spin the wheel of margaritas and randomly enjoy one of their 9 delicious margaritas.

You can also check out Mi Familia at The Rim shopping center, where they will have an drive-thru bar set up all weekend. They have $2 margaritas or enjoy any drink you like since it’s a full bar.

There’s plenty of ways to celebrate National Tequila Day with La Familia Cortez.