San Antonio – You can spot this pair over at Aquatica San Antonio. Primarily herbivores, they eat grasses, leaves and woody plant stems, but are known to consume fruits such as apples and bananas.

Some individual Aldabra giant tortoises are thought to be over 200 years of age. To stay cool in the heat, they dig burrows or rest in swamps. Click here for more information on Aquatica San Antonio.