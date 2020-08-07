Need a safe way to watch ballet? Then watch “The Nutcracker” at a drive in

San Antonio – There is still a way for you to enjoy the classic nutcracker ballet even in uncertain times like these, with Danielle Campbell Steans’ ingenious plan of providing a drive-In ballet experience.

Danielle still hopes that it is safe enough for her dancers from the San Antonio Ballet School to be able to perform “The Nutcracker” live, but assuming this isn’t the case then don’t worry fans will still be able to get their ballet fill.

The idea is to have attendees drive in and watch from the safety of their vehicles, and if it is safe enough allow them to bring lawn chairs and even possibly have live performers accompanying the pre-recording.

Community auditions for supporting cast members will be on Saturday, August 29th

For more information regarding “The Nutcracker” and dance classes at the San Antonio Ballet School in general, head over to their website.