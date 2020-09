You know him from “Good Eats,” “Iron Chef America” and countless other shows and appearances on the Food Network. This week, celebrity chef Alton Brown dished to Fiona about cooking at home during a pandemic, the science of playing with your food and his new show.

Brown live-streams “Quarantine Quitchen” with his wife, Elizabeth Ingram, on their YouTube channel. Watch the video above for a breakfast salad recipe and for why you absolutely, definitely should play with your food!

