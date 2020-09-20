3 authentic Mexican cocktail recipes

SAN ANTONIO – Diez y Seis de Septiembre is the celebration of Mexico’s independence from Spanish rule. Enjoy authentic Mexican ingredients in your favorite cocktails to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day

Midnight Margarita:

1.5 oz Campo Bravo Tequila

.75 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur

.5 oz Lime Juice

Pour ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass.

Garnish with a lime

The Paloma is the most popular drink in Mexico, traditionally made with Blanco tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda.

Skinny Paloma:

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila

.5 oz Lime Juice

3 oz Mineral Water/Club Soda

Combine all three ingredients in a tall glass over ice, stir and garnish with a lime.

Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita:

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila

.5 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Pineapple Juice

Jalapeño Rings

Tajin for salt rim

Pour ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass

Garnish with a lime, pineapple frond

Dulce Vida Tequila was established in 2009, is 100% Blue Weber Agave, has infusions that are all low calorie and low carb. Blanco is organic, 64 calories, 0 carbs.

For more information Dulce Vida Tequila, click here.