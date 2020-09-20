3 authentic Mexican cocktail recipes

SAN ANTONIO – Diez y Seis de Septiembre is the celebration of Mexico’s independence from Spanish rule. Enjoy authentic Mexican ingredients in your favorite cocktails to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day
Midnight Margarita:
- 1.5 oz Campo Bravo Tequila
- .75 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur
- .5 oz Lime Juice
- Pour ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass.
- Garnish with a lime
The Paloma is the most popular drink in Mexico, traditionally made with Blanco tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda.
Skinny Paloma:
- 1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila
- .5 oz Lime Juice
- 3 oz Mineral Water/Club Soda
- Combine all three ingredients in a tall glass over ice, stir and garnish with a lime.
Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita:
- 1.5 oz Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila
- .5 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur
- .5 oz Lime Juice
- .5 oz Pineapple Juice
- Jalapeño Rings
- Tajin for salt rim
- Pour ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass
- Garnish with a lime, pineapple frond
Dulce Vida Tequila was established in 2009, is 100% Blue Weber Agave, has infusions that are all low calorie and low carb. Blanco is organic, 64 calories, 0 carbs.
