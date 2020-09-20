86ºF

3 authentic Mexican cocktail recipes

Celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO – Diez y Seis de Septiembre is the celebration of Mexico’s independence from Spanish rule. Enjoy authentic Mexican ingredients in your favorite cocktails to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day

Midnight Margarita:
  • 1.5 oz Campo Bravo Tequila
  • .75 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur
  • .5 oz Lime Juice
  • Pour ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass.
  • Garnish with a lime

The Paloma is the most popular drink in Mexico, traditionally made with Blanco tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda.

Skinny Paloma:
  • 1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila
  • .5 oz Lime Juice
  • 3 oz Mineral Water/Club Soda
  • Combine all three ingredients in a tall glass over ice, stir and garnish with a lime.
Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita:
  • 1.5 oz Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila
  • .5 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur
  • .5 oz Lime Juice
  • .5 oz Pineapple Juice
  • Jalapeño Rings
  • Tajin for salt rim
  • Pour ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass
  • Garnish with a lime, pineapple frond

Dulce Vida Tequila was established in 2009, is 100% Blue Weber Agave, has infusions that are all low calorie and low carb. Blanco is organic, 64 calories, 0 carbs.

