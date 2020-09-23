Fiona + Mike show us how to get ‘that fall feeling’

SAN ANTONIO – The first day of fall is here! Mike and Fiona share with us where to find pumpkin spice lattes, camping spots, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more near San Antonio.
Check out these South Texas and Hill Country businesses and state parks where you can load up on autumn goodness:
- Summer Moon’s Autumn Moon latte in San Antono.
- Shotgun House Coffee Roasters' seasonal fall drink menu in San Antonio.
- The Bread Box’s pumpkin bread in San Antonio.
- BIRD Bakery’s pumpkin cookies in San Antonio.
- Chocollazo’s chocolate caramel-dipped candy apples in San Antonio.
- Lost Maples and Enchanted Rock State Natural Areas for fall camping in Vanderpool and near Fredericksburg, respectively.
- Sweet Berry Farm corn maze in Marble Falls.
- South Texas Maize’s corn maze, hay rides and more in Hondo.
- Owl Creek Farm pumpkin patch in San Antonio.
Bonus: Watch the video above for a fun fall pumpkin ring toss!