Crew from Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo clean up after Hurricane Laura

SAN ANTONIO – After Hurricane Laura swept through Louisiana in August, a disaster response team from Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels traveled down to the Alexandria Zoological Park on August 28 with a trailer full of supplies, rolled up their sleeves and started picking up the pieces.

This was a coordinated effort of the Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue and Recovery team, which is made up of several zoos and wildlife facilities in Texas. After Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo’s initial assessment of the damage, other zoos were called in to help continue the clean up efforts.

Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo will be announcing updates about the cleanup efforts on their Facebook page. If you would like more information on how to help zoo disaster response teams, click here.