Wild Wednesday: There’s still time to catch Zoo Boo!

SAN ANTONIO – There’s still time to check out Zoo Boo! at the San Antonio Zoo. It runs now through Halloween.

Kids may not be going door-to-door for candy this year, but they can trick-or-treat for free at the zoo during Zoo Boo!

Costume contests will be held daily and rhere are also pumpkin painting stations, dance parties and a hay maze.

Costume masks are only permitted for children under the age of 12. Zoo Boo! is included with zoo standard admission and free for zoo annual pass holders and monthly members.

Every Friday thru October 30, people can trick-or-treat from the comfort of their own vehicles with trick-or-treat stations sponsored by H-E-B during Drive Thru Zoo Boo! from 5 to 7 p.m.

Fiona stopped by to check out the haunted happenings and learn a thing or two about one of the zoo’s scariest (or maybe most misunderstood) creatures: the hyena. Watch the video below to learn more.