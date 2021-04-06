Spring into spring with festive craft board workshops at The Rustic Brush

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t have to be artsy to make these beautiful springtime boards to hang in your home.

With a little help from The Rustic Brush in Hollywood Park, you’ll be able to “brush up” custom decor for your home.

This location hosts socially distant workshops for private adult gatherings, kids’ parties and friend groups. It also offers open workshops; just make a reservation on the website. Plus, it’s BYOB so you can sip while you craft!

Watch the video above to get a feel for what worshops at The Rustic Brush have to offer. If you’re looking for more craft board ideas, follow The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park on Instagram.

