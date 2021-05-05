Big Rojo + barbacoa: Local beer pairings for Cinco de Mayo

SAN ANTONIO – They created a beer based on the flavors of Big Red. Now the folks from Islla St. Brewing Co. are sharing even more unique flavors of Mexican beer and how to pair them with the perfect bite for Cinco de Mayo.

Here are some of their suggestions:

1. Big Rojo - It’s as close as beer gets to Big Red! Pair it with barbacoa for puro San Antonio flavor.

2. Frienda Toast - This is a “Friends”-themed French toast beer, featuring the flavors of cinnamon and maple syrup.

3. Oro - If you like pineapple soda, you have to try this! It’s a pineapple soda variant of the Big Rojo

4. La Charanga - This is a Pachnaga style IPA with Islla’s special Mexican hops.

5. Baila Zesta Cucumbia - This cucumber sour brewed with chamoy should pair nicely with Takis.

6. Suavecito - This toasted coconut and cajeta beer pairs well with cajeta candy.