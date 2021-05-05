Clear icon
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! 2 cocktails perfect for Cinco de Mayo

1862 margarita, tequila sunrise beer available at Mi Tierra + Mi Familia at The Rim

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Dustin Paulos

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo! Mi Tierra is serving up two tasty cocktails at a party today, and there’s another party today at Mi Familia at The Rim.

The Avión Bodega is open until 2:30 p.m. at Mi Tierra, located at Historic Market Square. You can grab a drink from the Mariachi Bar to get your Bodega Bucks to shop for some free swag. Then from 5 to 9 p.m., they’re continuing the party with a DJ, samplings and more giveaways.

Meanwhile at Mi Familia at The Rim, Dame Cinco! The restaurant is celebrating Cinco de Mayo all day long with Cazadores Tequila y Corona Cerveza. Stop by for one of their drink specials, including $5 top shelf margaritas before 3 p.m., games, giveaways, samplings and more. A DJ will start spinning at 5 p.m.

Watch the video for details and a fun trivia game. For more information on La Familia Cortez restaurants, click here.

