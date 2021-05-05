Teacher Appreciation Week: 3 simple ways to honor the teachers in your life

SAN ANTONIO – How are you honoring the teachers in your life this week? This Teacher Appreciation Week, San Antonio’s own Kimberly Rairdan, of Alamo Craft Company, shares a few crafty ideas.

1. For teachers of younger kids - Make a manicure bag with items from the dollar store.

2. For teachers of middle school kids - Make a pencil and notepad bag with items from the dollar store and a few pieces of candy.

3. For teachers of high school kids - Make a gift card holder and place a gift card inside for supplies (and maybe some coffee, too).

Watch the video above to see how they’re made. For more ideas from Rairdan and other vendors like her, visit Alamo Craft Company on San Antonio’s West Side.