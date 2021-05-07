Recipe: Cornflake crusted French Toast

SAN ANTONIO – He’s taught at the Culinary Institute of American and even worked on the Food Network, now Chef Brian West wants to make sure mom has a 5-star quality breakfast in bed for Mother’s Day.

Cornflake crusted French Toast

Ingredients:

3 slices bread, cut in half

4 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

8 fluid ounces corn flakes

2 fluid ounces butter

Directions:

Combine eggs, almond extract and brown sugar. Dip each slice of bread one at a time, then into cornflakes to crust. In a skillet melt butter over med heat and fry toast in the butter until golden brown and eggs are set. Serve with maple syrup and apple butter.

Award-winning Pickle Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

16 fluid ounces tomato juice

1 fluid ounce Worchestersire sauce

1 fluid ounce horseradish

2 cloves garlic

Ad

2 fluid ounces lime juice

1 tablespoon Apple Cider vinegar

4 fluid ounces pickle juice

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon dill fresh

8 fluid ounces vodka

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except vodka allow to rest for 24 hours then add Vodka

Chef Brian West is available to cater your next event, or hunting expedition. He also helps develops restaurants as a consultant. Check out his website for more information.