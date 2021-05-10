6 sustainable fashion trends for 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The latest trend taking the fashion world by storm is sustainability. Lifestyle Expert, Yesenia De Avila shares what creative designers, the retail world and new brands are doing to make the fashion world more sustainable for the planet.

H&M’s new collection is all sustainable. Lots of brands are focusing on making the production and environment in which these garments are made more eco-friendly. H&M is launching a new line called “The Color Story” collection which uses upcycled fabrics, creative, cutting-edge dyeing techniques such as biotechnology and plant-based pigments like pomegranate for the new collection. This is an innovative way of doing eco-friendly fashion that hasn’t been seen before.

High-end designer, Raul Peñaranda has been designing sustainably from the start by being cruelty-free and not mass producing. In his latest collection for Spring 2021 “FREQUENCY”, he re-crafted pieces from his previous collection into his new collection for a fraction of the price. Therefore, minimizing fabric waste and upcycling with old materials. A new trend where you don’t sacrifice style and it’s often times more affordable.

Ad

La Gotta Swimwear is swimwear that is using recycled threads, plastic and also dye their fabrics with natural ingredients. Their mission is to eliminate unnecessary waste and decrease the environmental impact by using significantly less water in their production process.

Reef Shoes footwear is known of their comfortable summer collections for women’s and men’s sandals. They have become even more conscious about the environmental impact and are crafting their collections with an all sustainable focus. The newly designed women’s cushion “Vista Thread” is part of the brand’s natural collection which focuses on being stylish, comfortable and eco-friendly. The straps are made with sustainable materials, and the cushioned footbed has a 100% natural cork and renewable sugarcane in the mid-sole that makes it comfortable, stylish and eco-friendly.

Ad

Della Terra is new to the eco-friendly shoes scene. The founder started this company while she was recovering from COVID-19. Della Terra’s mission is to make a sustainable, ethically fashionable shoe with comfort and their hashtag is #FootwearwithLessFootprint. They are also big on social impact and will be planting a tree for every shoe sold.

Catherine Weitzman makes pieces of jewelry out of recycled metal and recycled gold. Also, the designs are inspired by the beauty of nature like the honeycomb bracelet, honeycomb earrings and their long gold leaf necklace.

For more information on Yesenia De Avila, click here.