Shop local gift guide for mom

7 local gifts for Mother’s Day

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – You can support local for Mother’s Day with the following gift ideas from Elsa Fernandez of Eye Candy Boutique:

1. For moms looking to set the mood for a luxury vacation - Vacay Vibes mini candle collection from Bree Nicole Co. Candles

2. For skincare lovers - Face polish from Kavi Cosmetix

3. For the nature-loving mom - Local flowers harvested from Garcia Street Urban Farm

4. For the mom who wants to enlighten her spirit - Our Lady of Guadalupe aluminum embossed wood cross from Thais Ann Boutique

5. For the mom who loves a good pun and a clean scent - Wax melts from Lanena Lynn

6. For the beauty enthusiast - Locally designed lip color by ELSEWEAR Cosmetics

7. For the fashionista - Statement fashion accessories from Eye Candy Boutique

