As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 17, 2021

3 new Italian soda flavors you can try at What's Brewing? Coffee Roasters | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Italian soda and mocha floats for summer, decorating ideas for the Fiesta Porch Parade, Texas Eats in Fredericksburg and more.

We’re getting a pick-me-up from What’s Brewing? San Antonio Coffee Roasters. They’ve released new drinks for the spring and summer, Italian sodas, and they’re going to share recipes today with Mike and Fiona. Plus, a great idea for the coffee lover who wants a treat: the cold brew float! Don’t miss it.

Jen is shining a spotlight on apron maker and author Ellen Marie Bennett, of Hedley and Bennett. She followed her dream and turned it into a multi-million-dollar company and now she’s discussing her new book, “Dream First, Details Later,” a guidebook that will help anyone who’s procrastinating on a goal, career change or business idea.

Are you decorating for the Fiesta Porch Parade virtual contest? We have some ideas for you with Cristy’s Casa de Colores! She makes huge yard decorations sure to put you on the shortlist of finalists. You can enter the contest here. Get deals on decorations here and check out our set-up today with The Stream Factory, too!

Travel is also picking up this spring. Kelly Rizzo-Saget, host of the show “Eat Travel Rock,” has tips to help you make travel plans now.

David Elder takes us on a trip to Fredericksburg to try out Sunset Grill.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.