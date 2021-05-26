Beloved basketball coach helps players on and off the court

SAN ANTONIO – He spent 24 years in the United States Air Force, became a drill sergeant, now he is a girls’ basketball coach.

Coach “T” Holmes coaches for the San Antonio Lady Hoops 7 days a week and his overall goal is to teach them life lessons through basketball. He inspires and continues to help these girls plan for their future.

He has helped a handful of girls get a college scholarship and continues to do so. Right now he is helping about 74 girls get scholarships and he is helping about 25 who are actively being recruited.

