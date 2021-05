SAN ANTONIO – Freshly brewed beer, that’s what they are all about here.

The Dodging Duck Bewhaus is one of Boerne’s favorites when you want some comfort food and a freshly brewed beer.

The restaurant has a selection of IPAs, ciders and lighter beers that it brews on site. Some of the popular comfort food items include a big baked pretzel, Cindy’s Heart of Boerne salad, burgers and more.

Watch the video above for a sample of some of their menu items and check out the website to learn more.