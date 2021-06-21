This casino is now hiring full-time employees

Looking for a full-time job with competitive wages?
Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel will be a job fair on July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There are openings for cooks, bartenders, marketing positions, supervisors, IT technicians, engineers and part-time workers.
The job fair will be held at 794 Lucky Eagle Drive, in Eagle Pass (78852).
To apply for a job, click or tap here.
