Doctor discusses how this cutting-edge technology is transforming joint replacement surgery

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have questions about joint health or need to see a medical professional?

Dr. Sean Shahrestani, an orthopedic surgeon with TSAOG Orthopedics, explained the importance of staying healthy as we age, and talked about how a new technology is paving the way for customized joint replacement surgery.

Why is joint health so important?

“We are constantly every day causing wear and tear to our joints, particularly our knee joints, our hip joints and the rest of the body,” Shahrestani said. “Whether you’re taking your dogs for a long walk or having a long career of dancing -- and we’re constantly wearing our joints out. And I always talk to patients about how our joints (are) kind of like the tires on a car, and if you run on them long enough, you’re going to wear them out. But unfortunately, over the last year, because of the pandemic, people have been forced to kind of ignore their less-urgent health care, like hip and knee pain. And unfortunately, like other problems, if we ignore our problems, they’re going to compound they’re going to get worse.”

Ad

What is Mako SmartRobotics?

“It’s very cutting-edge technology,” Shahrestani said. “And essentially, what it does, is it takes the patient’s three-dimensional anatomy via a CT scan, along with the precision of a robot that you see right there on your screen right now. And it meshes that with a plethora of data analytics, into one platform. And what it essentially does is gives the patient an opportunity to have a very unique and truly customized joint replacement surgery.”

Mako SmartRobotics is an innovative solution for many suffering from painful arthritis of the knee or hip. Mako uses a 3D CT-based planning software, so your surgeon can know more about your anatomy to create a personalized joint replacement surgical plan.

Stryker will be at the San Antonio Missions Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium on Thursday and Friday, where they will have the SmartRobotics Stadium booth set up.

Ad

Fans can learn more about Stryker’s Mako SmartRobotics technology and participate in fun activities for the whole family. During the game, there will be a seat upgrade for one lucky fan.

Additionally, for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma.

Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

To learn more about Stryker, click or tap here.

Stryker is the official SmartRobotics joint replacement partner of Minor League Baseball.