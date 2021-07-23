Author Spotlight: Uchenna Lizmay Umeh or “Dr. Lulu”

SAN ANTONIO – Recently retired but not stopping her mission, Dr. Uchenna Lizmay Umeh, known as Dr. Lulu, is embracing the stories and struggles of immigrant women in her new book “The Warrior Women Project.”

“I am an immigrant woman. I’m Nigerian at birth I’m naturalized as an American but certainly, I think like a Nigerian, I talk like a Nigerian, my brain is Nigerian and so I’ve always wanted to write a book about immigrant women,” she said.

After putting a call out on social media about her idea to share stories, nearly 90 women inquired, but 22 made the book.

“The book is about resiliency. It’s about love. It’s about pain. It’s about death. It’s about joy,” she said.

Sharing these women’s stories is one thing, but Dr. Lulu is also a life coach who helps parents in the LGBQT+ community.

“That’s what I do, help you accept yourself as the parent of a queer child, which is what I am,” Umeh said.

“The Warrior Women Project” is available wherever books are sold. You can keep up with Dr. Lulu on her Instagram for updates on upcoming speaking events, book signings, and to inquire about life coaching.

If you would like to meet Dr. Lulu, she is having a Meet and Greet at Hopscotch on Sunday, August 8 from 3 - 5 p.m.