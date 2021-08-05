This group is hiring for early education team members; benefits include matching 401k

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have you been on the search for an ideal teaching position?

Family Service is currently looking for individuals to join their early childhood education team.

Since 1903, Family Service has been supporting, strengthening and serving San Antonio and surrounding communities with various programs and services including financial counseling, mental health counseling, educational supports for children through adults, divorce workshops and separation counseling and a community center for people to access needed resources.

Family Service Head Start is an early childhood education program for children 6 weeks to 5 years focused on ensuring children and families are kindergarten-ready.

Its income-based, free services provide research-based curricula, family engagement opportunities for parents and caregivers to be involved in their child’s development, lower classroom ratios of the number of students per teacher, and wraparound support to help the child and family thrive.

There are an array of open positions including teachers, teacher assistants and operators.

“There are opportunities for people are different career levels,” said a representative for Family Start. “All of our team members become part of the Family Service team though and gain benefits (health, vision, dental, matching 401K) as well as access to our employee wellness program.”

Many of our Head Start team members are parents themselves and have the advantage of adhering to school district schedules, meaning they potentially have the same schedules as their own children and summers off.

The same resources and programs available to the community are available to Family Start team members including free financial counseling and mental health counseling.

Our early childhood substitute class (ANGELS) is only two weeks and depending on eligibility, would meet the requirements for you to be hired as a substitute by Family Service. Our Child Development Associate (CDA) course is a 13-week course to meet the requirements of your CDA credential and prepare you to take the exam to gain your CDA credential.

If you’re interested in early childhood education but this would be a career switch for you, Family Service has licensing classes to become a registered substitute teacher as well as Child Development Associate (CDA) courses to earn your CDA, one of the most nationally recognized credentials in early childhood education.

Family Service Head Start centers are located throughout San Antonio including within Northside ISD, YMCA Haven for Hope, SAMministries locations, Children’s Shelter, and other community partner sites. To apply for a position, click here.