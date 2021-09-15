Mostly Cloudy icon
As seen on SA Live, Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Fast and furious stunts, magic tricks + celebrating Mexican culture!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

As Seen On SA Live
As Seen On SA Live (pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are putting the pedal to the metal, feeling the magic and celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

We are celebrating Mexican culture with La Familia Cortez and making a signature dish!

Then, get behind the wheel and never look at a turn the same way again. We show you how to get fast and furious with Texas Drift Academy!

Clean food, mocktails and positivity! Meet the brothers behind Hash Vegan Eats.

Plus, popular Las Vegas entertainer Murray The Magician brings the magic!

Want to catch a movie for free? Check out our deal of the day with Mission Marquee Plaza.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

