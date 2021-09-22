Fall must-try brunch spot along the San Antonio River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to do a fall brunch tour, Ambler Texas Kitchen and Cocktails is one of the newest restaurants along the San Antonio River Walk.

The restaurant has rolled out its fall menu. It includes a skillet cornbread, potato enchilada and chorizo snapper, among other items. They are located inside Hotel Contessa, at 306 W. Market Street.

Sunday brunch bar is from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. It includes a Mimosa/Bloody Mary bar on the patio, facing the River Walk.

The restaurant also has several upcoming activations that include live music during Ambler Unplugged, Thursday - Saturday from 5 - 8 p.m.

To make a reservation or to find the activation schedule, click here. Be sure to follow Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails on their Instagram page too.