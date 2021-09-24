Treats by day, frights by night: These fall festivities aim to please

SeaWorld welcomes families for more treats than tricks during its daytime Halloween Spooktacular. This not-so-scary Halloween experience is fun for people of all ages on Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31.

SeaWorld San Antonio has something for everyone this fall as the park is hosting BierFest, Spooktacular and Howl-O-Scream!

During BierFest, the amusement park will have more than 65 brews for beer connoisseurs to enjoy every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 7.

Beer selections include brews from Shiner Beers, Altstadt Brewery, Busted Sandal Brewing Company, Karbach Brewing, Yuengling, Ranger Creek Brewing, Corona, Modelo, Budweiser and more.

Guests can enjoy traditional Halloween favorites like trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, kid-friendly Halloween shows and characters, creative costumes and a hay maze. This daytime event is perfect for kids and those who are kids at heart.

Howl-O-Scream is back for the 20th year and returns with even scarier experiences, including the all-new horror-filled haunt, The Swamp at Blackwater Bayou and three new “terror-tories.”

SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream includes free haunted houses that are included with your park admission.

Adults can replenish their thirst for terror at one of SeaWorld’s signature Halloween bars. For the ultimate thrill, ride coasters at night and close the night out with live entertainment by some of your favorite creepy creatures and monsters.

SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive. Reservations are no longer required to visit.

