Need cardiovascular care? This multispecialty clinic in Atascosa offers a full spectrum of services

Methodist Hospital South is changing it's name to Methodist Hospital | Atascosa to show their continued commitment to Atascosa County.

Do you need advanced cardiovascular care?

Cardiology is the medical treatment of the heart and parts of the circulatory system as they relate to the heart.

The World Health Organization states that cardiovascular diseases, or CVDs, are the leading cause of death globally.

If you need help finding proper care for CVDs, there’s a hospital in Atascosa that specializes in a full spectrum of diagnostic services and treatments for the following conditions that include chest pain, heart failure and heart arrhythmias.

Methodist Hospital South which has updated its name to Methodist Hospital | Atascosa, offers cardiovascular diagnostic and treatments that include cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), electrocardiography (EKG or ECG), echocardiography (ECHO), cardiac blood test, preoperative testing and preparation, cardiac stress testing, cardiac catheterization and preventative cardiology.

