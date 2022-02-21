This veteran-owned new downtown brewery is serving up craft beer, wine + seltzers

SAN ANTONIO – Ron Merriman and his son Justin are owners of the newest. brewery in downtown San Antonio.

“Man Overboard brewing, it’s a nod to my naval career, I did 30 years in the Navy,” owner Ron Merriman said.

Many of the brews on tap are named after ship nicknames. They also have a range of seltzers they make in-house. I recommend the pineapple/coconut blend (it tastes like a pina colada).

If you’re wondering what’s available to eat while enjoying your craft beer, Man Overboard Brewing Co. rotates between 30 different area food trucks, so be sure to check out their Instagram page to see what’s on the food menu.

Jen Tobias-Struski takes us back out to this new San Antonio brewery

They are located at 1203 Camden St. and they are dog and family-friendly. They have plenty of parking under the overpass--which is all free. The brewery is also just a walk away from The Pearl. Click here to follow them on social media.